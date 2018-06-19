XXXTentacion Memorial in Los Angeles Creates Riots, Chaos

XXXTentacion Fans Jump off Roofs, Close Streets During L.A. Memorial

10:18 PM PT -- Officers have gained control of the situation and the crowd has almost entirely dispersed.

10:00 PM PT -- According to reports, officers fired rubber bullets and pepper bullets into the crowd after participants started to throw rocks. Hundreds of XXXTentacion fans closed down Melrose Avenue, some risking their lives by jumping off roofs during a tribute to the rapper in Los Angeles.

Fans took to the streets Tuesday night ... climbing on top of vehicles, swarming the streets and sidewalks and scaling buildings. Some fans jumped off of roofs into people below as chants from the crowd grew larger.

Some are still jumping though pic.twitter.com/fgUdWB7U0W — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) June 20, 2018

A congregation of several hundred began around 8 PM ... it started peacefully, but as the crowd size grew, so did the chaos. Multiple news crews and L.A. County Sheriff's department helicopters flew above. Officers in riot gear also descended upon the crowd.

Watch Live: Hundreds are gathering at Melrose and Spaulding for the late rapper @xxxtentacion https://t.co/aQYR0h0ryt pic.twitter.com/sgM7xC5tA7 — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) June 20, 2018

TMZ broke the story, XXX was murdered in South Florida Monday after two armed men approached his vehicle and shot the rapper in an apparent robbery.

