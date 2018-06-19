XXXTentacion Murder Has 6lack on High Alert For Upcoming Tour

6lack Calls XXXTentacion's Murder a Wake-Up Call for All Artists

XXXTentacion's tragic death and Rich the Kid getting beat down are reminders to all artists to watch their backs, now more than ever ... according to 6lack.

We got the "Prblms" rapper at LAX and asked him if the latest violent incidents will make up-and-comers in the music industry reconsider getting into the game. 6lack says it's clear rappers need to think twice about their safety.

TMZ broke the story ... XXX was gunned down Monday in South Florida after an apparent robbery. Rich the Kid was beaten and hospitalized after a home invasion robbery.

The attack on Rich affects 6lack directly ... since they're supposed to be going on tour together.