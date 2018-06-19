XXXTentacion Fans Create Memorial At Death Scene

Exclusive Details

Fans have been flocking to XXXTentacion's South Florida death scene and lining it with balloons, flowers, candles and stuffed animals.

TMZ has obtained several images taken Tuesday in the same spot XXX was gunned down just the day before while sitting in his car. You can still see the orange markings from the police investigation noting where his car tires had been parked.

We broke the story ... XXXTentacion was shot multiple times in his car and later pronounced dead at the hospital. Cops are offering up to $3,000 for anyone with a tip that could lead to an arrest. They believe the suspects -- two black males in hoodies -- drove off in a black Dodge Journey.