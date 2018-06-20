Tyga's Got Legal Trouble in the Middle East

Tyga Sued You've Got a Crisis in the Middle East! Hand Over the $141k

Tyga pulled a double-cross in Dubai ... according to the agent who forked out good dough to get the rapper to appear there.

In the suit, the agent says he booked Tyga to perform at Club White back in April and a couple other venues in United Arab Emirates. The agent says Tyga got $120k plus $21k in airline tickets for him and his entourage.

According to the suit, however, Tyga was working with a rival club. The agent says Tyga didn't even try to hide it and, in fact, told them ... "White should give me an offer I can't refuse." The club nor the agent made any new offer, and Tyga ended up bailing ... but promised to refund the $141k the club paid him.

Stop us if you've heard this before ... the agent says Tyga never paid his debt.

The agent is suing him for the $141k plus additional damages in excess of $600k for the profits lost when he skipped the gig.