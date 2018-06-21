Baker Mayfield Breaks Down Cop Tackle Video 'So Much Regret'

Baker Mayfield Breaks Down Cop Tackle Video, 'So Much Regret'

Baker Mayfield just gave the play-by-play on his infamous 2017 arrest -- where he was chased down and tackled by police in Arkansas -- and said, "There's so much regret about that."

The #1 pick in the NFL Draft appeared on FS1's 'The Herd' with Colin Cowherd -- who played the arrest video for Baker and asked him straight-up what the hell he was thinking.

As previously reported, Baker was arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after trying to run from cops who wanted to question him about a fighter from earlier that evening.

Baker was adamant to Cowherd that he was not in trouble for anything when cops approached him -- but he freaked out due to his "state of mind."

"For some reason, I thought I was in trouble," Mayfield said ... so he decided to try and run away.

Cops then tackled him down to the ground and the video went viral.

"That was very eye-opening to me," Mayfield said ... explaining that the incident was a "rude awakening to responsibility and accountability."

Baker insists he's learned his lesson and has become better as a player and a person as a result.