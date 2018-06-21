Justin Bieber's Not Married Despite Band on Ring Finger

Justin Bieber Yep, Ring on THAT Finger But No, I'm Not Married!

Justin Bieber put a ring on it -- on HIS finger, anyway ... but chill, Beliebers. He ain't married yet.

Sources close to the Biebs tell TMZ ... Justin wanted to play a prank on paps by slipping a band on his left ring finger. He figured he'd sit back and watch the internet explode -- and that's pretty much what happened. Fans who posed with him wondered if he'd gotten hitched to Hailey Baldwin.

did justin bieber and hailey baldwin get married? i cannot be the only one that notices that justin never wears jewelry and he's got a ring on his left ring finger?!?! pic.twitter.com/PtbFQ4vJQl — ..().. (@JJFitness2) June 21, 2018

Our Bieber sources say it was all in good fun and, as of now, there are zero plans for a wedding -- Justin and Hailey are still just enjoying each other's company.