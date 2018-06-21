Justin Bieber Yep, Ring on THAT Finger But No, I'm Not Married!

6/21/2018 2:52 PM PDT

Justin Bieber's Not Married Despite Band on Ring Finger

EXCLUSIVE

Justin Bieber put a ring on it -- on HIS finger, anyway ... but chill, Beliebers. He ain't married yet.

Sources close to the Biebs tell TMZ ... Justin wanted to play a prank on paps by slipping a band on his left ring finger. He figured he'd sit back and watch the internet explode -- and that's pretty much what happened. Fans who posed with him wondered if he'd gotten hitched to Hailey Baldwin

Our Bieber sources say it was all in good fun and, as of now, there are zero plans for a wedding -- Justin and Hailey are still just enjoying each other's company.