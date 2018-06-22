Donald Trump Jr. Me, Kimberly and a Little Poison

Donald Trump Jr. At Poison Concert with Kimberly Guilfoyle

Donald Trump Jr. clearly has his marriage in the rearview, because he and GF Kimberly Guilfoyle were all about it Thursday night at a Poison concert.

The President's son and the FOX News host hit up the concert at the Jones Beach Theater in Long Island, New York. They were front row and clearly having a good time.

Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa, seemed pissed off at people who were criticizing Kimberly, tweeting, "The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she's dating Don. We've been separated for over 9 months and respect each other's decisions and privacy."