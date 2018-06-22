French Montana Selling New Jersey Crib For $1.4 Mil

French Montana Selling New Jersey Home For $1.4 Million

EXCLUSIVE

Freshly sworn-in U.S. Citizen French Montana is getting rid of his New Jersey home, and it's proof that you can get a lot more house in the suburbs of New York than in Los Angeles.

The crib in Pequannock Township, about 25 miles outside NYC, is on the market for $1.4 million. The place is huge ... 6,134 square feet with 6 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. There's also a recording studio adjacent to a theater and bar on the third floor. The estate has a manicured yard with a pool and half-basketball court.

As you may recall, French bought Selena Gomez's house in Calabasas in 2016, so it's possible he's putting down roots on the west coast for good. That home only has 5 bedrooms and cost French $3.3 mil.