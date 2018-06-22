Joe Jackson Hospitalized with Terminal Cancer

Joe Jackson Hospitalized with Terminal Cancer

EXCLUSIVE

Joe Jackson is in a hospital with terminal cancer, TMZ has learned, and his family has been flocking to his bedside.

Family sources tell us, Joe has been battling the illness for some time, but it is at the end stages. We're told his wife, Katherine, has been at his bedside recently. We're also told some of Joe's children and grandchildren have also made the trip to the hospital.

We don't know how much time Joe has left -- doctors have talked to the family -- but our sources say the cancer cannot be treated.

Joe, who is 89, has battled a variety of illnesses in recent years. As you know, he was the architect of The Jackson 5 ... and managed with a heavy hand.