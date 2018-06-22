Kourtney Kardashian & Younes You Really Float My Boat

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Enjoy Boating in Capri, Italy

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima have taken their love fest overseas ... literally.

The two were spotted on a private boat in Capri, Italy Friday soaking up some sun and enjoying the scenery too. The pair even got in the water for a quick dip.

Kardashian and Younes have been dating for well over a year. Younes -- who is just 24 years old -- was Kourtney's first serious relationship since officially cutting ties with baby daddy Scott Disick.

As for Scott, he's been steady -- for the most part -- with Sofia Richie who, like Younes, is very much his junior at just 19 years old.

No word on how long Kourtney and Younes will be in Italy, but they seem in no hurry to get back.