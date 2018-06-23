Celebs Show Up and Show Off at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week Stars Show Up ... And Show Off

It's not like celebs need a reason to flaunt their latest style or fashion statement ... but Paris Fashion Week provided one anyway.

Stars like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Rita Ora, Victor Cruz and Naomi Campbell hit up the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show earlier this week in some flashy duds ... while rappers A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg and NBA baller James Harden attended some other high-profile shows.

As we reported, Kim's trip to Paris was her first since her traumatizing 2016 robbery there ... but she and Kanye made it back safe and sound. Then they chowed on some Popeyes.

Mangez bien!