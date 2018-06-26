Diego Maradona Treated By Paramedics ... At World Cup

Diego Maradona Treated By Paramedics At World Cup Game

Argentina's do-or-die game against Nigeria was almost do-or-die for Maradona -- the dude suffered a medical scare at the end of the World Cup game and was reportedly hospitalized in Russia.

Throughout the game, the 57-year-old legend was wildin' out in his seats at St. Petersberg Stadium -- shouting, praying and flipping people off.

ATENCIÓN | Cuentan desde Rusia que Diego Maradona fue trasladado a un hospital. pic.twitter.com/2Ewqx5vLhy — Clubes Mundiales (@ClubesPortenos) June 26, 2018

But when Argentina's Marcos Rojo scored the go-ahead goal in the 87th minute, Maradona's body couldn't handle the excitement ... and paramedics raced to treat him.

Don't worry, he's alive ... but according to ESPN's Diego Cora, he was eventually taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out.

Maradona has a history of health problems, including breathing and heart issues ... as well as a much-publicized cocaine addiction

Argentina's next game is against France on Saturday ... hopefully, he'll be rested up and ready to go by then.