Donald Trump's Using Threat of Harassment from the Left to Fundraise

Donald Trump Let's Fight the Bullies on the Left ... With More Money!!

EXCLUSIVE

Donald Trump wants his supporters know they're under attack and, in order to take on the vicious bullying from the Left ... he's going to need some more cash.

The Prez sent an email to his followers Tuesday -- with the subject line "Harassment" -- to remind them of some recent incidents he considers examples ... including Sarah Huckabee Sanders getting booted from a restaurant.

He claims the Left is trying to bully their way back into power, and the best way to show them "we will not be intimidated" ... is to crank up the donations.

He adds, "Democrats only care about 'equal rights' if you’re a liberal. But if you believe a country MUST have borders, the Left doesn’t want you to have a voice in America."

Trump tells his supporters he'll always stand up for them ... but it would really help if they'd contribute $1 to $15 or more to help the cause.