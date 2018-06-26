Jeremy Meeks It's All Gucci, Baby ... Can't Ya Friggin' Tell?!

Jeremy Meeks Wears Gucci from Head to Toe Arriving in L.A.

Asking Jeremy Meeks "What's Gucci?" will probably trigger a hard side-eye.

The "Hot Felon" dripped in Gucci from head to toe as he arrived Monday in L.A. He'd flown in from the UK, where he lives with his new baby mama, Chloe Green, and soon with his 9-year-old son, Jeremy Jr.

TMZ broke the story ... Jeremy paid his ex 6 figures in order to get primary physical custody of Jeremy Jr., who will be living with his dad starting this summer. Reason to celebrate for sure ... hence the getup.

Jeremy's tiger-print backpack retails for around $1,600. The shoes go for around $650 and the track jacket/pants will set ya back over $3,300.

He's got his kid and he's rocking roughly a $5,500 outfit. See, it's all Gucci.