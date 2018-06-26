Tristan Thompson I'm a Hands-On Dad

Tristan Thompson Makes Baby Talk Debut with Daughter True

Even in the off-season, Tristan Thompson is still working on his handling skills ... with his newborn baby girl, True.

The Cavaliers star made his daddy-daughter debut, with video, anyway ... with this footage of himself cradling True. It's not the first time we've seen Tristan and Khloe Kardashian's bundle, but usually she's been snuggling with Mom since she arrived in April.

True even got Tristan to bust out some baby talk and a kissie face. She's THAT freakin' cute.

Looks like TT's put his dog house days behind him after the cheating video scandal. Khloe's made it clear she's happy sticking with her man. Looks like True approves too.