Sam Darnold No Hazing For Rookie QB ... Teammate Says

Sam Darnold Won't Be Hazed By New York Jets, Teammate Says

EXCLUSIVE

There will be no pranks allowed on New York Jets savior Sam Darnold ... his teammate Buster Skrine says.

As for why ... Skrine seems conflicted on that part ... telling TMZ Sports -- on one side, the former USC QB is too good of a dude ... but, on the other, the NFL REALLY frowns upon doing that.

Still ... the Jets corner says there will be SOME sort of initiation for the No. 3 pick ... and it might involve a little bit of singing for the team in training camp.

Translation ... the season won't even have officially started and Sam will already be compared to Tom Brady.