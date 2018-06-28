Karrueche Tran Built for Speed In Cancun Bikini Races!!!

Karrueche Tran Bikini Racing in Cancun

RED ALERT!! Karrueche Tran's got major wheels in the sand ... and the alert is necessary because she showed off her speed while rocking a very small bikini that was hanging on for its life.

Karrueche's in Cancun with a friend, and the ladies decided to go head-to-head in a race on the beach. Again, ZERO tracksuits were worn during this athletic competition ... which is exactly why you should start clicking through the gallery.

We won't give away who won but, let's be honest ... we're all winning here, right?