Johnny Damon Says Mets Should Call Up Tim Tebow, 'He Knows How to Win'

Johnny Damon says it's "unfortunate" that the NY Mets still suck -- but he's got a plan to help right the ship ... TIM TEBOW!!!!

"He knows how to win," Damon told us at CC Sabathia's Charity Softball Game at Yankee Stadium.

Tebow kind of on a hot streak for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies -- the NY Mets Double A affiliate. He's on a 5 game hit streak and he's batting .375 over his last 10 games (his season average is .256).

But Damon -- the former NY Yankees star -- says he thinks Tebow is ready for the big show. More importantly, the Mets need him!

"If they wanna sell tickets and have someone who knows how to compete to win on any given basis -- whether its on TV, whether its on the baseball field or the football field ...he knows how to win."

And if you're thinking Damon's just saying that because he wants the Mets to fail ... not the case! Damon says he grew up loving the Mets and actually wants to see them do well again.

By the way, CC's event raised money for the PitCCh In Foundation -- which helps out inner city youth.