NBA Owner's Daughter Says Becky Hammon Will Change NBA Forever

Mallory Edens -- the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens -- tells TMZ Sports ... when Becky Hammon is hired as a head coach, pro sports in America will never be the same.

And she says that moment could be sooner than you think.

Edens, who's been around the NBA and writes about women in sports, says ladies are destined to have more voices at the top levels in major sports leagues ... and the hiring of Hammon will speed the process.

"I'd love to see a female commissioner one day. There are so many roles in the NBA that are yet to fill. I think even if we start to fill a few of them we'll start to see a positive change."

Edens also told us Hammon's reach could transcend basketball, and maybe make women in power positions more of a thing in sports in general.

In a step in the right direction, Hammon was promoted to lead assistant coach on the San Antonio Spurs.

And BTW ... Mallory won't just be on the sidelines, she told us multiple times she wants to follow in her dad's footsteps and own a team one day ... CONTROLLING ALL ASPECTS OF THE FRANCHISE.

"I think that I'd be all up in it, everyday."

She's said she wants to own the Knicks ... and let's face it, it's not like that team can't use the help.