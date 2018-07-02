NFL Star DeAngelo Williams To Make Return To Impact Wrestling

DeAngelo Williams I'm Coming Back To Impact Wrestling!!

DeAngelo Williams is coming back .... no, not to the NFL (at least not yet) ... to the squared circle!!

The former Steelers running back announced he's returning to Impact Wrestling July 12 after swearing he was retired just days after his debut last year.

"I said I'd never do this again, but I'm back in the ring!" Williams says in a video obtained by TMZ Sports.

Remember ... DeAngelo was an absolute star at Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary XV last July ... busting out backflips and showing off his ridiculous strength.

DW said he was hanging them up for good immediately after the bout ... but now, he's coming back to help former NFL player Moose train for the Impact World Championship at this year's Slammiversary on July 22!!

No word yet on what D-Will's role will be when the match finally arrives ... but we're all hoping it will include a few more Samoan Drops and flying shoulder tackles.