WWE's Bray Wyatt Injured In Head-On Car Crash, 'I'm Gonna Live Through It'

WWE Raw tag team champion Bray Wyatt suffered multiple injuries in a head-on car crash on Friday ... but tells TMZ Sports, "I'm gonna live through it because I can't die."

Wyatt -- real name Windham Lawrence Rotund -- was in Tampa, Florida and on his way to the airport to leave for Raw WWE Live Events when he smashed into another vehicle.

Wyatt's car was totaled and he was treated at Tampa General Hospital. He's since been released.

We just spoke with Wyatt, who tells us he's in good spirits -- "I'm moving around."

WWE has also issued a statement saying, "Due to the injuries sustained, Wyatt did not compete at this weekend’s WWE Live Events and will not be present at tonight’s Raw."

Wyatt is from a legendary wrestling family -- his father Mike Rotunda is a former WWE superstar (he's famously known as the buffed out tax guy nicknamed I.R.S.).

Wyatt's brother is Taylor Rotunda -- who wrestles in WWE as Bo Dallas.