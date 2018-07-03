Doc Rivers Says Trading Austin Rivers Was the 'Right Thing for All Of Us'

EXCLUSIVE
Doc Rivers tells TMZ Sports ... trading his son, Austin Rivers, from the Clippers to the Washington Wizards was "the right thing for all of us."
Austin played for his dad on the Clippers from 2014 to 2018. But, last week, the Clippers shipped the 25-year-old to the Wizards in exchange for Marcin Gortat.
"He'll be well," Doc says of his son ... "He'll be good there."
As for Austin, he says the move will be a "great opportunity."
We also asked Doc about rumors his Clippers are going after Kawhi Leonard -- and, while he couldn't drill down on the topic, he told us, "You never know!"