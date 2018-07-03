Thon Maker Apologizes for Crazy Brawl ... We Need Better Security

Thon Maker is suggesting that CRAZY basketball fight this week could have been prevented if there was better security in the stadium -- insinuating officials should be breaking up fights, and not players.
Maker -- who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks -- was playing for team Australia in a FIBA match against the Philippines when things got chippy and a full-on brawl broke out.
Maker jumped right into the melee -- throwing flying knees at multiple players.
Now, he's apologizing ... saying he's "deeply disappointed" in his actions but justified the violence by saying he was trying to protect a teammate.
"My hope is that this experience provides a springboard for a discussion regarding the security surrounding these games," Maker wrote.
"I take responsibility for my actions knowing that they were a result of MY DESIRE to protect my teammates and myself."
It seems he's suggesting security should be tasked with the responsibility of breaking up on-court fights ... instead of players and team staff.
Maker continued ... "Being from a war-torn country, basketball for me has always been a means to bring people together."
"I feel a great responsibility as an NBA player to carry myself in a way that promotes peace and unity."