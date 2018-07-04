Samantha Hoopes Loves Saquon's Naked Pics ... You Gotta Be a Model!!

Samantha Hoopes Blown Away By Saquon's Naked Pics, 'You Gotta Be a Model!'

EXCLUSIVE

Game respects game ... 'cause Sports Illustrated smokeshow Samantha Hoopes says Saquon Barkley's naked pics are so good, he OWES IT TO THE WORLD to keep modeling!!!

You gotta watch the video ... Samantha's reaction to Saquon's nude pics in ESPN's Body Issue is real, and she's legit impressed!!!

"I do think that you're kind of limiting yourself with a body like that if you don't model," Hoopes says about the 21-year-old NY Giants running back.

"You know, 'cause we all work out to look like that and so if you've already got it, you might as well flaunt it. Right?!"

Samantha knows a little something about the modeling game ... she's posed for Guess, Levi's and has become a fan favorite in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

There's more ... the 27-year-old blonde also weighs in on Gisele's recent comments about it being tougher for models to make it big these days thanks to social media.

Hoopes explains why she believes Gisele has a solid point.