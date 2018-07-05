Daniel Cormier Falls Hard at UFC 226 Media Event, Claims He's 'Fine'

Daniel Cormier Falls Hard at UFC 226 Media Event

3:56 PM PT -- A rep for the UFC tells TMZ Sports ... Cormier insists he's "fine" and will be okay to fight on Saturday.

Daniel Cormier slipped and fell while leaving the UFC 226 news conference in Vegas moments ago ... and it looked like he came up limping.

Cormier was getting up from the table after promoting Saturday's fight against Stipe Miocic when he slipped and hit the ground. You can see his championship belt go flying.

Cormier eventually got up and gingerly walked off stage. He returned to the stage minutes later to square off and pose with Stipe.

We're making calls right now to check on DC's health ... stay tuned.

Earlier this week, Max Holloway pulled out of his UFC 226 fight against Brian Ortega after exhibiting concussion-like symptoms. That fight was supposed to be the co-main event.