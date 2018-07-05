Joey Chestnut Scoffs at Retirement Talk ... I Want Kobayashi!

EXCLUSIVE

Human garbage disposal Joey Chestnut says he feels like pure trash after scarfing down 74 HOT DOGS on July 4th ... but he ain't about to retire anytime soon!

Of course, Chestnut set a new world record at the 2018 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest -- but tells TMZ Sports, his body is paying for it 24 hours later.

"It's not pretty, bro. There have been some double-flushers."

And at 34 years old, Chestnut says it's becoming tougher for his body to recover from the constant gluttonous abuse ... pointing out pain in his throat, jaw and stomach.

But don't even think about retirement -- at least not until he gets the championship matchup he's been dreaming about for years ... against former world champ, Takeru Kobayashi.

"Before I retire, I want Kobayashi to come back ... and I want to end things on my own terms against the best."

Fingers crossed.