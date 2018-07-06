Wayne Gretzky NHL Rookie Jersey Hits Auction Block ... Could Fetch $400k

Wanna own a piece of Wayne Gretzky hockey history?! Hope you got $400,000 laying around ...

A game-worn jersey from Wayne's insane record-setting 1979-80 season is hitting the auction block and experts believe the bidding could hit the $400k range.

Remember, Wayne LIT UP the NHL during his first year in the NHL -- scoring 51 goals, leading all 1st-year NHL players in points and assists ... and winning league MVP.

Dude was unreal.

Now, Goldin Auctions has an authentic autographed game-worn uni from that legendary season ... and it's hitting the auction block with a starting price of $125,000.

Of course, Gretzky went on to be the greatest hockey player that ever lived ... his 894 career goals are nearly 100 more than second place on the all-time list!!

Goldin tells TMZ Sports ... they were able to authenticate the jersey, in part, by using photos to match up markings, tears, and other imperfections on the item.

Bidding ends August 2 ... good luck!