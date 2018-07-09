Saquon Barkley Says Giants' New Talent Will Rejuvenate Eli Manning, 'Hopefully'

Saquon Barkley New Giants Will Rejuvenate Eli ... Hopefully

EXCLUSIVE

A healthy Odell Beckham ... a new left tackle ... a couple high draft picks -- Saquon Barkley says it'll all turn Eli Manning's career back around!!

... Maybe.

We got the NY Giants' star rookie leaving Delilah and had to ask ... will all the team's new additions be enough to make Eli a good QB again??

"Hopefully!" he told TMZ Sports. "Hopefully. I think Eli looked great in camp."

Saquon knows all about what it takes to carry something heavy (did you see his uphill farmer's carry?!) ... but we gotta say, lifting Manning out of his end-of-career funk seems like a helluva task.

But hey, good luck!!