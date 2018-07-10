LeSean McCoy Denies Attacking Woman 'Baseless and Offensive Claims'

LeSean McCoy Denies Attacking Woman, 'Baseless and Offensive Claims'

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy says allegations he beat up his ex-GF are "totally baseless and offensive" -- saying he has not spoken to the alleged victim in months.

And TMZ Sports has learned McCoy recently SUED the woman in an effort to kick her out of the home that he owns.

Photos surfaced early Monday morning showing a bloody Delicia Cordon in what appears to be a hospital bed.

De's friend posted on Instagram pointing the finger squarely at McCoy saying, "THE DEVIL!!! YOU ARE AN ANIMAL!!"

She also claimed he's been using illegal drugs, steroids and viciously beat up his son and their dog.

Now, McCoy has responded on social media -- saying, "For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false."

"Further more, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months."

Officials tell TMZ Sports ... EMTs responded to a home near Delicia's address early Monday morning. There are only 3 houses on her block. They would not reveal details about the situation.

We've learned LeSean and Delicia have had a contentious relationship for a while -- according to docs obtained by TMZ Sports, McCoy went to court in June seeking to get a judge's order forcing to her to move out of a home he owns in Alpharetta, Georgia.

In court docs, McCoy wrote ... "Defendant is ex-girlfriend of owner/plaintiff and refuses to leave."

He also wanted the judge to force Delicia to return all of his items that were in her possession.

In fact, the two sides were scheduled to appear in court on the matter TODAY -- but it might get pushed due to a medical emergency involving a member of her lawyer's family.

THERE'S MORE ...

According to court docs obtained by TMZ Sports, Delicia told the court McCoy had discussed marriage with her back on May 28 and gave her a "substantial gift."

She says he then left on May 30 to attend OTAs. She left town the next day for a graduation in Virginia.

The next day, while she was gone, Delicia claims LeSean had some of his friends, family members and other crew remove her furniture and furnishings without her knowledge.

When she saw things going down on a live security cam feed, she immediately called police and they stopped McCoy's people from hauling her stuff away.

In court docs, Delicia says LeSean cut the electricity to her place ... and things have been nasty ever since.

Story developing ...