NFL's Pacman Jones Attacked At Airport ... Suspect Arrested

NFL star Pacman Jones was involved in a violent altercation at the Atlanta airport -- when he was attacked by an employee ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Jones had touched down at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday evening when cops say ABM employee Frank Ragin "made a gesture towards Adam Jones."

Officials tell TMZ Sports ... Pacman confronted the man about the gesture and a verbal altercation broke out.

"Mr. Ragin eventually struck Mr. Jones with a closed fist," cops say ... "causing a laceration to Mr. Jones’ face."

"Mr. Jones then started to defend himself, causing Mr. Ragin to fall to the ground."

During the fight, cops say Ragin also hit Pacman's female companion -- injuring her hand.

Officials determined Ragin -- NOT Pacman -- was the primary aggressor and he was arrested for 2 counts of battery.

Pacman and his friend declined medical treatment -- but Ragin was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.

Cops say they are still investigating ...