Conor McGregor It's My Birthday ... And I'm Having Another Kid!!!

Conor McGregor's GF Dee Devlin Reveals They're Expecting Baby No. 2

Conor McGregor's having a big day -- not only is it the fighter's 30th bday, but his girlfriend just announced some major news ... she's pregnant again!!!

Dee Devlin just made the sly reveal on her IG, saying ... "Happy 30th birthday babe! Thank you for being you! Love you to bits from me, Conor jr and the bump."

When we last saw Conor and the fam together last month, they were on a rowboat in Central Park and riding bikes on the heels of McGregor appearing in court in NYC for his part in the infamous UFC bus attack.

Things have been on the up and up since then, though ... and now Conor and Dee are going to need a little more room in their rowboat.

By the way ... there's something in the water today -- earlier Saturday, Kate Upton announced she's pregnant, too.

Congrats to everyone!!