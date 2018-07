Khloe Kardashian True is Growing Up 'Too Fast'

Khloe Kardashian Says Baby True is Growing Up 'Too Fast'

Khloe Kardashian is dishing out the facts of life on kids ... and truer words have never been spoken.

A pap ran into Khlo and Tristan Thompson leaving a lunch date Monday at Joey in Woodland Hills, where she gave a quick update on her baby girl, True Thompson.

The camera guy asks if the kid's growing up, and you gotta hear Khloe's response ... classic mom line.

BTW, no sign of trouble here between the couple in the wake of Tristan's cheating scandal. They're clearly sticking together.