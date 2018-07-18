Drake Sends Goodbye Message to DeMar DeRozan

Drake Says Goodbye to DeMar DeRozan 'You're a Fixture in Toronto Forever'

DeMar DeRozan is getting a touching goodbye message from his good friend, Drake ... with the Toronto Raptors ambassador pouring his heart out for the freshly traded NBA star.

The 6 God weighed in on the face of the franchise getting shipped to San Antonio in exchange for Kawhi Leonard on Thursday ... saying, "To my brother @demar_derozan I want to say 10 million thank you’s on behalf of YOUR city. You are a fixture in Toronto forever and you gave everything you had."

"Through your leadership we had the most exciting years in franchise history. I am grateful to have witnessed your combination of skill, persistence, and loyalty from the same seats every night. Thank you for being an incredible captain and an even better friend."

It's a nice gesture from Drake ... but, DeRozan is reportedly super pissed about the deal ... and feels the team lied to him about their plans for the future.

The "In My Feelings" rapper also welcomed the ex-Spurs superstar to the North ... saying "we look forward to a this new chapter and we welcome you to the most intense and supportive city in NBA basketball!!!"