TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

MLB's Josh Hader Sorry For N-Word, Anti-Gay Tweets ... 'I Was Immature'

7/18/2018 6:59 AM PDT

MLB's Josh Hader Apologizes For N-Word, Anti-Gay Tweets, 'I Was Immature'

Breaking News

MLB All-Star pitcher Josh Hader ﻿has apologized for all of the insanely offensive tweets on his timeline -- including multiple attacks on gay people and use of the n-word -- explaining, "I was immature."

Back in 2011 and 2012, the Milwaukee Brewers star posted all sorts of hate speech -- throwing around the n-word multiple times and stating, "I hate gay people."

It all came to light Tuesday night while 24-year-old Hader was pitching in the All-Star game -- and, right after the game ended, reporters swarmed him to get some answers. 

"I was 17 years old and, as a child, I was immature and I obviously said some things that were inexcusable," Hader said. 

"That doesn't reflect on who I am as a person today, and that's just what it is."

The 24-year-old was backed by his teammates ... despite the racist commentary.

"We'll move on from it," said Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain -- who is African American.

"I know Hader. He's a great guy, a great teammate. So, I'm fine. Everybody will be OK. We'll move on from this for sure."

There has been some speculation Hader could be suspended for the tweets -- something the pitcher says he'll accept fully.

"I'm ready for any consequences that happen for what happened seven years ago."

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web
{% defer 22 %}