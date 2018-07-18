U.S. Olympian Chloe Kim Rocks New $40k Chain for ESPYs ... 24K Magic, Baby!

U.S. Olympic Snowboarder Chloe Kim Rocks New $40k Chain for ESPYs

EXCLUSIVE

Chloe Kim tore up PyeongChang's icy half pipes for the 2018 Olympics, and now she's iced out again for the ESPYs ... rocking a new chain that's worth its weight in gold.

The U.S. Olympic gold medalist recently hit up celeb jeweler Ben Baller for some new bling to wear to the sports award show ... where she's got 3 nominations, including Best Female Athlete.

Ben whipped up something special for Chloe -- an 18k gold diamond Cuban choker, with 24 carats in diamonds and weighing 300 grams in gold. Oh, and we're told it's valued at $40,000.

Fun Fact: Chloe Kim and Tom are among the athletes with the most nominations at the ESPYs on Wednesday night.

As far as Best Female Athlete is concerned -- she's up against Sylvia Fowles (WNBA player) and Julie Ertz (soccer).

Good luck!