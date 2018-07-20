Margot Robbie The Perfect Wave

Margot Robbie Goes Surfing in Costa Rica

Actress Margot Robbie's no longer skating on ice, she's down in Costa Rica taking in some surf ... and pretty good at it.

The "I, Tonya" star and her hubby, Tom Ackerley, caught a party wave during a late afternoon surfing session. She looked like a pro on her longboard ... then again, she's Australian so surfing is basically in her blood.

Afterwards they headed into shore for happy hour and the sunset where Margot blended in with the other beach folk, gave a solid "cheers" and did a hang ten onto her man's arm.

Margot could be taking a quick break before kicking it into high gear again. She's got a ton of upcoming projects including "Suicide Squad 2," "Gotham City Sirens" and "Marian."