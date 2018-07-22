Jockey Victor Espinoza Injured After Horse Dies Training at Del Mar

Jockey Victor Espinoza Injured After Horse Dies on Him During Training at Del Mar

Exclusive Video

Hall of Fame jockey Victor Espinoza was sent to the hospital this weekend after a horse he was riding died on the track ... and the scene looked brutal.

Victor was hospitalized with multiple injuries Sunday in Del Mar, California after his horse, Bobby Abu Dhabi, went into cardiac arrest while training ahead of multiple scheduled races. The horse's owner, Brian Trump, confirmed the horse had died.

It is with great sadness that I can confirm this morning we lost our boy, BOBBY ABU DHABI to a sudden cardiac arrest on the track. While we are deeply saddened and heartbroken by this loss our thoughts are currently with HOF jockey @VictorEspinoza. Please keep him in your prayers pic.twitter.com/sp30wUqYH7 — Brian Trump (@realBrianTrump) July 22, 2018

Based on video of the immediate aftermath of the fall -- obtained by TMZ Sports -- it appears Victor was lying motionless for a while before getting help.

As for his status now, he's said to be experiencing shoulder soreness and numbness -- although, he was reportedly conscious and moving. Safe to say, he's out of Sunday's competition.

Bobby Abu Dhabi had a great run, usually with Victor on his back. He recently took third at Belmont, and placed high (including a couple first place wins) in a number of other races as well.

RIP