DeSean Jackson Says Jerry Rice's Touchdown Record Is Done, 'I Got It!'

Jerry Rice is about to have one less record on his resume ... 'cause DeSean Jackson says one of the Hall of Famer's touchdown marks is TOAST this season!

"Leave it on me, I got it!" Jackson tells TMZ Sports. "It's done!"

The record in question is most career touchdowns of 60 yards or more. Jerry's at 23 ... while DeSean's sittin' at 22.

Jackson's uber confident he's getting it in 2018 ... but last year, he had ZERO scores of 60 or more yards -- so DeSean's makin' a pretty bold claim here.

Not that Jerry will miss the record ... dude still holds the marks for most all-time catches, receiving yards and total touchdowns -- by a lot.

Plus, he's the best shirtless NFL legend dancer we've ever seen.

But, good luck anyway, DeSean!!