Leonardo DiCaprio Smokin' Aces with Scott Eastwood

Leonardo DiCaprio Adds Scott Eastwood to His Beach Volleyball Team

Leonardo DiCaprio's new wingman is Scott Eastwood, at least when it comes to summer beach volleyball. Hide your eyes, Tobey Maguire.

The actors got some action in the sand Sunday in Malibu, and looks like the match was going their way -- a lot of bro-in' down between serves.

Leo's been getting tons of v-ball practice lately. We saw him dishing at a Fourth of July party while co-hosting with Sean Penn. Leo went at it again a couple weeks later ... going up against Ansel Elgort.

One thing we've noticed about Leo is, for whatever reason, he prefers keeping on his white tees while others in the game opt for skins. Hard to blame him, Eastwood's 11 years younger, and well ... look at him.

Hey, they've both got game.