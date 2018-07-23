TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Ryan Lochte Busted By Anti-Doping Agency After Snitching on Himself

7/23/2018 9:42 AM PDT

Ryan Lochte Busted for Breaking Anti-Doping Rules After Snitching on Himself

Breaking News

Ryan Lochte has found himself in hot water again ... this time, the Olympian has been busted for violating the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency's rules ... and he basically snitched on himself.

Lochte -- who was part of the Team USA swim team's infamous gas station incident at the 2016 Games in Rio -- wasn't popped for using a banned drug ... but for receiving an IV treatment illegally.

But, here's the crazy part -- Lochte reportedly led the USADA right to the investigation by posting a pic receiving the IV treatment alongside his wife on Instagram back in May. He even included the caption "Athletic recovery with some #ivdrip." The post was later deleted.

Lochte's punishment officially began on May 24 and will be suspended until July 2019.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web
{% defer 22 %}