Ryan Lochte Busted for Breaking Anti-Doping Rules After Snitching on Himself

Ryan Lochte Busted By Anti-Doping Agency After Snitching on Himself

Ryan Lochte has found himself in hot water again ... this time, the Olympian has been busted for violating the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency's rules ... and he basically snitched on himself.

Lochte -- who was part of the Team USA swim team's infamous gas station incident at the 2016 Games in Rio -- wasn't popped for using a banned drug ... but for receiving an IV treatment illegally.

But, here's the crazy part -- Lochte reportedly led the USADA right to the investigation by posting a pic receiving the IV treatment alongside his wife on Instagram back in May. He even included the caption "Athletic recovery with some #ivdrip." The post was later deleted.

Lochte's punishment officially began on May 24 and will be suspended until July 2019.