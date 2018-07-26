Lil Wayne Thanks Kyle Shanahan For Naming Son After Him With Cool Gifts!!

EXCLUSIVE
Lil Wayne just showed 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan that flattery will get you everywhere ... lacing the 49ers coach and his son with gifts after finding out the kid was named after him.
Ex-NFL QB Phil Simms revealed a couple months ago that Kyle's son, Carter, is named after Wayne because the head coach has just that much admiration for the rapper/mogul.
Tunechi must've just heard about it (he's on tour, give the man a break) because he just sent over some cool merch, including signed copies of his albums, and a personal message of appreciation to the family.
Seems like all the 49ers are making celebrity friends these days ... wonder what Jimmy G got signed?