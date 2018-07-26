Nancy Grace On Nassar Prison Attack 'Oh, Boo Hoo'

Nancy Grace On Larry Nassar Prison Attack, 'Oh, Boo Hoo'

Nancy Grace ain't shedding any tears for convicted sexual predator Larry Nassar -- essentially saying the fact he was attacked in prison is nothing short of karma.

"Oh, boo hoo!! Nassar is having to be bullied and attacked by people bigger than him? I wonder how that feels ... maybe he should ask some of his victims!"

Grace says she's NOT happy to hear about the prison attack on Nassar -- but she doesn't feel bad about it either.

"I absolutely believe we should do more to stop assaults behind bars," Grace told us at LAX on Wednesday ... "I'm not happy about it."

As we previously reported, Nassar's attorney filed court docs saying he was assaulted in the general population section of a federal prison in Tucson back in May.

Nassar blames the judge from his criminal case -- claiming she encouraged other inmates to target him.

But Grace says that's absolute B.S.