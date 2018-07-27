Donald Trump Applauds Cowboys' Anthem Policy ... Way To Go Jerry Jones!

Donald Trump Applauds Dallas Cowboys' Anthem Policy, 'Way To Go!'

Jerry Jones officially laid the hammer down on the Cowboys' national anthem stance Thursday ... telling reporters, "Our policy is that you stand at the anthem, toe on the line."

Guess who was thrilled to hear that??

"Way to go Jerry," Donald Trump tweeted early Friday morning ... "This is what the league should do!"

The Cowboys owner wasn't the only one going bold on the issue this week ... with Jerry's son and Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones implying the Cowboys could CUT players if they don't follow the orders.

"When you're wearing the Dallas Cowboy uniform and a Dallas Cowboy helmet and you're working for the Dallas Cowboys, you check the 'I' and the 'me' at the door, and you're a part of a team," Stephen says.

The NFL has still yet to put pen to paper on a league-wide anthem policy after uproar over their initial one caused severe backlash ... but, one thing's for sure -- we know POTUS likes what he's hearing out of Dallas.