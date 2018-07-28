Conor McGregor Gives Death Stare Over Khabib's Manager's Comment

Conor McGregor didn't have to say anything in response to the manager of his mortal foe Khabib ... his expression did all the talking.
Conor was in NYC Friday night when a photog asked what he thought about the manager's comment -- that the champ would be safer in jail than fighting Khabib. Check out Conor's reaction.
TMZ Sports broke the story last week ... that Conor was about to dodge a major bullet in his criminal case -- the one where he threw the dolly into a UFC bus, injuring 3 fighters.
This week a judge accepted a plea bargain that kept Conor out of jail. Under the deal the felony was reduced to a misdemeanor -- if that didn't happen Conor could have been deported.
Conor had a strong reaction Friday night to the plea bargain ... check out the video below.