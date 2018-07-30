Lionel Messi Plays Soccer Keep-Away With Dog Twice His Size

Lionel Messi Soccer Keep-Away With Dog Twice His Size

Who's a good boy?!? Lionel Messi's dog, apparently.

The 31-year-old soccer superstar played a little keep-away from his furry friend in his yard Monday ... and it's all fun and cute -- until you realize the dog could end him at any time.

Hulk (appropriately named) is a Dogue de Bordeaux ... and weighs well over 100 pounds. If you're unfamiliar, Messi is pocket-sized, standing at 5'7" and weighing just 159 lbs.

So, neat tricks, Lionel ... but all of Argentina would probably be happier with a nice game of fetch.

As for Hulk ... belly rubs and treats all around for not killing one of futbol's biggest stars!