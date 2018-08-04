YG Madden CEO Called to Apologize Over Kaep Attack ... But Is Sorry Enough?

YG Says Madden CEO Called to Apologize Over Kaepernick Scandal

EXCLUSIVE

YG, whose song "Big Bank" triggered a fierce war that goes to the heart of civil rights and racial prejudice in America, says the Madden CEO called him to express regret over editing out Colin Kaepernick from the song ... but it may be too little, too late.

YG was leaving Craig's in WeHo Friday night, before his album release party, and he said Andrew Wilson, the CEO of Electronic Arts, which got on the horn to say Colin's name would be back in the Madden game come Monday.

As you know, YG's version included Colin but it not-so-mysteriously disappeared when the game was unveiled, triggering outrage. It can only be viewed as kneeling to NFL fans who embrace Donald Trump's version of America.

YG says he will not boycott the game, but the boycott is in full force and growing.