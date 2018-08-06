Serena Williams Postpartum Emotions Contributed to Tennis Loss

Serena Williams Says Postpartum Emotions Contributed to Tennis Loss

Breaking News

Serena Williams says she was in a "funk" during her historic loss at the Silicon Valley Classic last week -- all because postpartum emotions made her feel like a bad mom.

Williams suffered the worst loss of her pro career to 43rd ranked Johanna Konta -- going down in straight sets ... 6-1, 6-0.

Now, Serena -- who gave birth to her daughter back in August 2017 -- says postpartum emotions definitely played a role.

"Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom," Williams wrote on Instagram.

"I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to 3 years if not dealt with. I like communication best. Talking things through with my mom, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal. It’s totally normal to feel like I’m not doing enough for my baby."

She added ... "Although I have been with her every day of her life, I’m not around as much as I would like to be. Most of you moms deal with the same thing. Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes."

"I’m here to say: if you are having a rough day or week--it’s ok--I am, too!!! There’s always tomm!"