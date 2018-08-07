CNN's Jeffrey Toobin Trump Attacks Black People A Lot You Tell Me What It Means

8/7/2018

CNN's Jeffrey Toobin Says Trump Has a Habit of Attacking Black People

Jeffrey Toobin thinks it's awfully peculiar President Trump seems to have a habit of viciously attacking black people ... but stops short of calling him a full-on racist.

We got CNN's Chief Legal Analyst Monday at LAX and asked about DT's latest vitriol against prominent African-Americans -- namely, his disgusting tweet calling LeBron James and Don Lemon dumb and dumber -- and Toobin thinks there's a pattern here that can't be ignored.

Bottom line ... Trump has a track record of going after blacks both on Twitter and at rallies. He's called out LaVar Ball as being a "poor man's version of Don King" and has constantly referred to Rep. Maxine Waters as a "low IQ" person. And, don't forget the NFL's SOBs

Toobin doesn't want to get into name-calling -- unlike the Prez -- but says 45's barbs reek of racism.

He also praises his coworker's eloquent response to Trump after getting attacked this weekend. 

So, Toobin thinks these are more than petty grudges or rage tweets at his "haters." Toobin clearly thinks it's all part of the guy's moral makeup.