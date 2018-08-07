Greg Hardy 2nd UFC Fight 17-Second Annihilation

Greg Hardy Knocks Out Another Dude in Seconds for 2nd UFC Fight

Greg Hardy just destroyed a grown-ass man in 17 seconds in his second UFC fight ... and Dana White is fired up!

Hardy -- the former NFL star -- had already won a UFC contract on Dana's Tuesday night contender series back in June, but Dana wanted to book him a second fight on the show to get him more experience.

So, Hardy stepped in the Octagon again Tuesday night against Tebaris Gordon, and if you blinked ... you missed Hardy unleash an epic can of whoop ass that resulted in another ferocious victory.

Hardy has only had a handful of MMA fights since he decided to focus on becoming a pro fighter -- but he's destroyed every single opponent he's faced. Dana has previously told us he wants to get Hardy more fights before putting him on a major UFC card.

But, with performances like this ... you gotta think his moment will come sooner rather than later.