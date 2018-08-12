Daniel Cormier Fixes Infamous Gap in His Teeth

Daniel Cormier Gets Infamous Tooth Gap Fixed ... Now I'm Ready For TV!!

EXCLUSIVE

Daniel Cormier's getting his smile ready for life outside the Octagon ... 'cause the UFC champ got his infamous tooth gap fixed in a recent procedure ... and TMZ Sports has the footage!!

ICYMI -- D.C. had a tooth pulled back in 2014 after the Dan Henderson fight at UFC 173 ... and never bothered to fix the look (makes sense, considering the dude gets punched in the face for a living).

But now that D.C. is inching closer to his retirement fight next March, he hit up Dr. Kourosh Maddahi in Beverly Hills to get a head start on gettin' his chompers back to normal.

Dr. Maddahi tells us all about the bridge procedure ... and says D.C. can get back to sparring within a week's time!!

Hear that, Brock Lesnar?